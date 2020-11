A new kindergarten was opened in Talas. Press service of the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

The new preschool institution No. 19 was named after Eralkhan Abildaev. The kindergarten is designed for 200 children.

Construction of the child care center began in April 2019. It was built by Gazprom Neft Asia. The cost of the new kindergarten is 87 million soms.