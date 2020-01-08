Aknet scandal: Date of trial of Kuban Azhimudinov announced

Criminal case against the head of Aknet company Kuban Azhimudinov on the facts of tax evasion will be considered in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Court office informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, Kuban Azhimudinov is charged with misappropriation of entrusted property, evasion of taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget, trafficking of arms and ammunition, and falsification of documents.

The trial will be chaired by a judge Adylbek Esenbaev.

According to investigation, an unofficial black cash register was revealed at the accounting department of Aknet company from 2013 to 2018, after which a tax audit was appointed. According to its results, the total accrued amount of taxes and other obligatory payments amounted to 616,816,112 soms.

Aknet Internet provider came the attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan in late November. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal of one of the co-founders of the company to the Financial police. He accused his partners of understating the proceeds, withdrawal of money from the LLC, concluding fictitious agreements and other offenses. The company currently has a new team of top managers.

Aknet LLC was established by Kuban Azhimudinov, Askar Kutanov and Ruslan Abdumazhitov.

According to company employees, Kuban Azhimudinov and Askar Kutanov have been friends for a long time. Lawyers of the first note that the latter did not deal with the affairs of Aknet at all.

The scandal was commented only by one of the three — Ruslan Abdumazhitov. He applied to the Financial police. Only Kuban Azhimudinov was arrested.

Experts believe that former partners simply could not share the profitable business.