Two more deputies summoned for interrogation in Kyrgyzstan

Two more deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan were summoned to the Interior Ministry for interrogation. The summonses were posted on social media.

The wife of deputy Emil Toktoshev, Rysgul Akimzhanova, posted on Facebook a photo of the summons brought to her husband. He was summoned to the law enforcement agencies as a witness, allegedly on the events on October 5- 6 in Bishkek.

Ryskeldi Mombekov also received a summons.

Earlier, MPs Mirlan Zheenchoroev and Zhanar Akayev were also summoned to the Interior Ministry.
