13:04
USD 84.77
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.12
English

Deputy Mirlan Zheenchoroev summoned for interrogation

Parliamentary deputy of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Zheenchoroev was summoned for interrogation to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The police came to the parliament member with a subpoena. However, due to the fact that Mirlan Zheenchoroev is ill, he has pneumonia, the interrogation was postponed to a later date.

Related news
Deputy Zhanar Akayev summoned for interrogation to Interior Ministry
«It is known that the deputy was summoned for questioning as a witness within the criminal case on the events on October 5 — 6,» the sources said.

Another parliament member, Zhanar Akayev, was also summoned for questioning to the Interior Ministry.

At least 11 parties held a rally in protest against the falsification of the parliamentary election results on October 5. Under pressure, the CEC declared the voting results invalid. The riots in the capital ended with a change of power. Sooronbai Jeenbekov has resigned from presidency.
link: https://24.kg/english/173644/
views: 140
Print
Related
Deputy Zhanar Akayev summoned for interrogation to Interior Ministry
SCNS summons ex-deputy chairman of Financial Police for interrogation
Kylychbek Sultan interrogated within case on violent seizure of power
Ex-ambassador Kylychbek Sultan interrogated by SCNS for 11 hours
Ex-ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia summoned for interrogation
Creator of Memestan social media group interrogated at Internal Affairs Ministry
Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan repeatedly summoned for questioning
Civic activist Melis Aspekov interrogated for two hours
Parliament deputy Dzhanybek Bakchiev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Parliament deputy Altynbek Sulaimanov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
19 November, Thursday
12:31
Hospital for 200 patients built in Batken region at expense of Uzbekistan Hospital for 200 patients built in Batken region at ex...
12:23
22-year-old pedophile extradited from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
12:14
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning
11:58
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan renders assistance to hospitals in Bishkek
11:49
Germany donates equipment for treatment of patients with COVID-19