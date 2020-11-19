Deputy Mirlan Zheenchoroev summoned for interrogation

Parliamentary deputy of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Zheenchoroev was summoned for interrogation to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The police came to the parliament member with a subpoena. However, due to the fact that Mirlan Zheenchoroev is ill, he has pneumonia, the interrogation was postponed to a later date.

«It is known that the deputy was summoned for questioning as a witness within the criminal case on the events on October 5 — 6,» the sources said.

Another parliament member, Zhanar Akayev, was also summoned for questioning to the Interior Ministry.

At least 11 parties held a rally in protest against the falsification of the parliamentary election results on October 5. Under pressure, the CEC declared the voting results invalid. The riots in the capital ended with a change of power. Sooronbai Jeenbekov has resigned from presidency.