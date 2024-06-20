15:27
Journalist Bayan Dzhumagulova summoned for questioning

Journalist Bayan Dzhumagulova was summoned for questioning at the Sverdlovsky Department of Internal Affairs in Bishkek. Her colleague Zamir Osorov posted on Facebook.

According to him, she will be questioned in connection with the publication of posts and comments on social media — in them law enforcement officers see signs of inciting interreligious hatred.

Zamir Osorov noted that Bayan Dzhumagulova was watched for a long time, reading and studying her social media posts.

«This is what we have come to. Instead of searching for real bandits and criminals, fanatics, rapists and maniacs who are ready for everything, the police spend so much time and effort on keeping an eye on an elderly woman, one of the most decent and law-abiding in Kyrgyzstan...» he wrote.
link: https://24.kg/english/297127/
views: 136
