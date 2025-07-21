Another former employee of Kloop summoned for questioning

Former Kloop freelancer Kutman Kalenov has been summoned for questioning by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The media outlet reported.

On July 20, at the Manas International Airport, SCNS officers detained 19-year-old former freelancer of the media outlet Kutman Kalenov.

It is known that he was going on a personal trip for several days, but he was stopped by employees of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan during passport control.

Kutman Kalenov, as a student, did an internship at Kloop, and after his internship, he collaborated with the media outlet as a freelancer.

According to the media outlet, Kutman Kalenov was taken from the airport for questioning and released that evening.

It was reported earlier that the bank accounts of several Kloop employees were blocked by a court decision.

Recall, a search was previously conducted in the home of Kloop journalist Ziyagul Bolot kyzy in Osh, after which she was taken in for questioning. It later became known that the house of Kloop camera operator in Bishkek, Aleksandr Aleksandrov, was also searched and he was taken in for questioning to the State Committee for National Security. After the searches, current journalist Aidai Erkebaeva and former employee of the media outlet Zara Sydygalieva, who quit in 2023, were taken in for questioning. In total, seven people were interrogated.

On May 30, the media outlet’s accountant was detained. She was stopped on the street in the capital near one of the banks and taken to the State Committee for National Security.

Ziyagul Bolot kyzy, Aidai Erkebaeva, Zara Sydygalieva and two other girls, who were brought in for questioning along with current and former Kloop journalists, were released under a non-disclosure agreement.

In 2023, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to liquidate Kloop Media Public Foundation. As a result of the trials, it was liquidated in 2024.