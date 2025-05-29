12:35
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Interrogations of Kloop employees: Five journalists released

Five journalists working for Kloop media outlet were released after interrogation at the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The media outlet’s Telegram channel reported.

It was reported earlier that a search was conducted in the home of Kloop journalist Ziyagul Bolot kyzy in Osh, after which she was taken in for interrogation. Later, it became known that Kloop camera operator Aleksandr Aleksandrov in Bishkek was also taken in for interrogation to the SCNS after search. Current journalist Aidai Erkebaeva and former employee of the media outlet Zara Sydygalieva, who quit in 2023, were taken in for interrogation after searches. In total, seven people were interrogated.

Ziyagul Bolot kyzy, Aidai Erkebaeva, Zara Sadygalieva and two other girls, who were brought in for questioning along with current and former journalists of the media outlet, were released on condition of signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Alexander Alexandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov were placed in a temporary detention facility. A preventive measure must be chosen for them within 48 hours.

In 2023, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to shut down Kloop Media Public Foundation. As a result of the trials, it was liquidated in 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/330809/
views: 132
Print
Related
Lawyer reveals what journalists from Kloop are suspected of
Kloop: Current and former journalists are being interrogated
Another Kloop employee taken for questioning to SCNS
Search carried out in house of Kloop journalist
Human rights organizations call for overturning of decision to liquidate Kloop
Правозащитные организации призывают отменить решение о ликвидации Kloop Media
SCNS interrogates world boxing champion Orzubek Nazarov
President comments on Kloop Media shutdown and Temirov's investigations
CPJ condemns decision by Supreme Court on liquidation of Kloop Media
Kloop Media shutdown: Supreme Court upholds district court's decision
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule
Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
29 May, Thursday
12:25
Export of frozen fruit from Kyrgyzstan abroad increased almost 40 times Export of frozen fruit from Kyrgyzstan abroad increase...
12:11
Lawyer reveals what journalists from Kloop are suspected of
11:57
Admission to 1st grade: Additional places to be opened in 38 schools in Bishkek
11:47
Interrogations of Kloop employees: Five journalists released
11:30
Kyrgyzstan may become full member of Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts