Interrogations of Kloop employees: Five journalists released

Five journalists working for Kloop media outlet were released after interrogation at the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The media outlet’s Telegram channel reported.

It was reported earlier that a search was conducted in the home of Kloop journalist Ziyagul Bolot kyzy in Osh, after which she was taken in for interrogation. Later, it became known that Kloop camera operator Aleksandr Aleksandrov in Bishkek was also taken in for interrogation to the SCNS after search. Current journalist Aidai Erkebaeva and former employee of the media outlet Zara Sydygalieva, who quit in 2023, were taken in for interrogation after searches. In total, seven people were interrogated.

Ziyagul Bolot kyzy, Aidai Erkebaeva, Zara Sadygalieva and two other girls, who were brought in for questioning along with current and former journalists of the media outlet, were released on condition of signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Alexander Alexandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov were placed in a temporary detention facility. A preventive measure must be chosen for them within 48 hours.

In 2023, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to shut down Kloop Media Public Foundation. As a result of the trials, it was liquidated in 2024.