Head of municipal inspectorate Taalaybekov summoned to prosecutor's office

The head of the municipal inspectorate, Mirlan Taalaybekov, known on social media as Tsarikayev, was summoned to the Bishkek prosecutor’s office. He announced this on Instagram.

According to him, he was summoned to verify the legitimacy of his appointment following a complaint from «one of the citizens.»

According to Taalaybekov, the inspectorate had been operating without inspections for a year and a half, but as soon as they began «issuing tickets to everyone» and paying less attention to «high-ranking officials,» the inspections began.

The complainant, according to Taalaybekov, came to check the legality of his mother’s work at a rehabilitation center.

«If a fight is inevitable, you have to hit first,» he added.

Taalaybekov did not specify who filed the complaint.