Deputy Zhanar Akayev summoned for interrogation to Interior Ministry

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhanar Akayev was summoned for interrogation to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He himself confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The parliament member does not know within what case he was summoned to the police.

«I received the summons, it was handed over through my assistant. It is not yet known why I am summoned for interrogation, but I suppose that it is because of the events on October 5-6 in Bishkek,» Zhanar Akayev said.

At least 11 parties held a rally in protest against the falsification of the parliamentary election results on October 5. Under pressure, the CEC declared the voting results invalid. The riots in the capital ended with a change of power. Sooronbai Jeenbekov has resigned from presidency.