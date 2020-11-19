Cinemas not to be opened yet in Kyrgyzstan

There are no plans to open cinemas in Kyrgyzstan yet. The Government informed 24.kg news agency.

This issue is under consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers. «These establishments will begin to function in case of an appropriate decision of the Republican Emergency Response Center,» the government officials told.

Yesterday, sources of 24.kg news agency at the Republican Emergency Response Center told that the cinemas would resume work today.

Cinemas were one of the first facilities, which voluntarily closed due to the spread of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. They have not been working for eight and a half months, and for the last two months they have been living with the hope that the authorities would allow them to resume their activities.