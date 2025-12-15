11:07
USD 87.45
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan to premiere new historical TV series Kara-Kyrgyz

Starting December 27, a new historical television series titled Kara-Kyrgyz will be presented to viewers on the national television channel and Ethnomedia online cinema platform, the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the series depicts the complex historical period of 1917–1924, focusing on the fate of the Kyrgyz people in the aftermath of the Urkun tragedy, the vacuum of power, and the struggle for national statehood. The storyline unfolds through the life of 16-year-old Zhusup Abdrakhmanov and portrays the fight for the people led by prominent historical figures such as Abdykadyr Orozbekov, Ishenaly Arabaev, Imanaly Aidarbekov, and Abdykerim Sydykov.

«The collapse of the Turkestan Autonomy, the bloody events in Kokand, internal contradictions, and Soviet repressions form the main dramatic framework of the series. The central themes are national unity, justice, and freedom. Kara-Kyrgyz is a significant artistic series about history, heroism, and the destiny of a people,» the statement says.

The project was produced by ARNA production studio with financial support from the state institution Kyrgyzserial. The first season will consist of four episodes. The director is Suyun Otkeev, and the chief producer is Zhenishgul Ozbekova.
link: https://24.kg/english/354585/
views: 96
Print
Related
Film lessons on bullying and environment created for teenagers in Kyrgyzstan
Indian Cinema Days to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Aktan Arym Kubat's film Kara Kyzyl Sary wins UNESCO award
Aktan Arym Kubat’s film included in list of 100 best Asian movies
Talantbek Tolobekov appointed Director of Cinematography Department
Hungarian Cinema Days to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzfilm plans to purchase professional film equipment
Film by Nurzhamal Karamoldoeva selected for Chicago International Film Festival
Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek
Cinema Night to take place in Bishkek and Osh cities
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
15 December, Monday
11:04
Natives of Kyrgyzstan convicted in Moscow region for buying and selling newborn Natives of Kyrgyzstan convicted in Moscow region for bu...
10:55
Three detained in Kara-Suu with hundreds of doses of Tropicamide
10:37
Kyrgyzstan to premiere new historical TV series Kara-Kyrgyz
10:30
Fire breaks out overnight at local market in Aleksandrovka village
10:16
Muras tournament concludes, winners announced