Kyrgyzstan to premiere new historical TV series Kara-Kyrgyz

Starting December 27, a new historical television series titled Kara-Kyrgyz will be presented to viewers on the national television channel and Ethnomedia online cinema platform, the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the series depicts the complex historical period of 1917–1924, focusing on the fate of the Kyrgyz people in the aftermath of the Urkun tragedy, the vacuum of power, and the struggle for national statehood. The storyline unfolds through the life of 16-year-old Zhusup Abdrakhmanov and portrays the fight for the people led by prominent historical figures such as Abdykadyr Orozbekov, Ishenaly Arabaev, Imanaly Aidarbekov, and Abdykerim Sydykov.

«The collapse of the Turkestan Autonomy, the bloody events in Kokand, internal contradictions, and Soviet repressions form the main dramatic framework of the series. The central themes are national unity, justice, and freedom. Kara-Kyrgyz is a significant artistic series about history, heroism, and the destiny of a people,» the statement says.

The project was produced by ARNA production studio with financial support from the state institution Kyrgyzserial. The first season will consist of four episodes. The director is Suyun Otkeev, and the chief producer is Zhenishgul Ozbekova.