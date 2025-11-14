15:13
Indian Cinema Days to be held in Kyrgyzstan

Indian Cinema Days will be held in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy reported.

According to it, the event will take place at Ala-Too cinema from November 21 to November 24. It is organized by the Embassy of India in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Department of Cinematography.

The opening is planned at Toktobolot Abdumomunov Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater. The event’s program will feature Bollywood dances performed by Kauhar folk dance ensemble and Taberik children’s musical theater, as well as a screening of the film Dangal.

The screening program includes:

  • November 22 — The Unstolen Bride;
  • November 23 — English Vinglish;
  • November 24 — Life Can’t Be Boring.
