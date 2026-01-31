11:32
Astana hosts Kyrgyz Cinema Days

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan, together with the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, opened the Kyrgyz Cinema Days in Astana. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

At the opening ceremony, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic Kudaibergen Bazarbaev noted the Kazakh audience’s continued interest in Kyrgyz cinema, recalling that «Paradise Under Mothers’ Feet» became the top-grossing film in Kazakhstan in 2024.

The opening film was «Kara, Kyzyl, Sary» by director Aktan Arym Kubat, which was shown to a full house and generated strong interest from viewers. The event received extensive coverage in the Kazakh media.

The drama «Kachkyn» was screened on January 30.
link: https://24.kg/english/360053/
