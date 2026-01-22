14:53
Days of Kyrgyz Cinema to be held in Kazakhstan

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan announces Days of Kyrgyz Cinema, which will be held in the capital of the neighboring country on January 29 and January 30. The event aims to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between the two fraternal nations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

According to the ministry, the opening ceremony of the Days of Cinema will take place on January 29 at 6 p.m. The program will open with a screening of the film Kara, Kyzyl, Sary (Black, Red, Yellow) by renowned director Aktan Arym Kubat, a profound philosophical drama about the fate and skill of a weaver from Batken. In June 2025, the film won the Golden Cup Grand Prize at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival. The film also won the UNESCO Prize at the APSA Awards and was nominated by the Kyrgyz Republic for an Oscar.

On January 30 at 6 p.m., the action-packed drama Kachkyn (Fugitive) by director Dastan Zhapar uulu will be presented to the audience. The film was the undisputed winner of the 2026 Ak Ilbirs National Film Awards, winning in Best Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Director categories. It also won the Best Screenplay award at the SCO Film Festival in China and has participated in prestigious film festivals in Busan and Los Angeles.

The films will be screened in Astana at Mega Silk Way shopping center, Chaplin Mega Silk Way cinema, hall 4. The films will be shown in Kyrgyz with Russian subtitles. Admission is free.
