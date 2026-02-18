Eighteen films selected for 13th Umut Young Cinema Forum

Eighteen films have been selected for the international competition of the 13th Umut Young Cinema Forum. The announcement was made by the Cinema Development Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«We received a large number of excellent films. Unfortunately, we were unable to include many of them in the competition program. We sincerely thank everyone. Thank you very much for your interest in our forum,» the organizers said in a statement.

The competition lineup features films directed by filmmakers from Uzbekistan, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Japan.

The 13th Umut Young Cinema Forum will be held in Bishkek from March 3 to 7, 2026. The event, aimed at supporting emerging filmmakers and promoting their work, will include film screenings, pitching sessions, and master classes.