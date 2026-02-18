11:12
USD 87.45
EUR 103.55
RUB 1.14
English

Eighteen films selected for 13th Umut Young Cinema Forum

Eighteen films have been selected for the international competition of the 13th Umut Young Cinema Forum. The announcement was made by the Cinema Development Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«We received a large number of excellent films. Unfortunately, we were unable to include many of them in the competition program. We sincerely thank everyone. Thank you very much for your interest in our forum,» the organizers said in a statement.

The competition lineup features films directed by filmmakers from Uzbekistan, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Japan.

The 13th Umut Young Cinema Forum will be held in Bishkek from March 3 to 7, 2026. The event, aimed at supporting emerging filmmakers and promoting their work, will include film screenings, pitching sessions, and master classes.
link: https://24.kg/english/362465/
views: 161
Print
Related
Astana hosts Kyrgyz Cinema Days
Days of Kyrgyz Cinema to be held in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan to tighten requirements for domestic film production
Union of Cinematographers of Kyrgyzstan has new Chairman
Head of Kyrgyzstan states need to revive Kyrgyz film industry
Kyrgyzstan to premiere new historical TV series Kara-Kyrgyz
Indian Cinema Days to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Aktan Arym Kubat’s film included in list of 100 best Asian movies
Talantbek Tolobekov appointed Director of Cinematography Department
Hungarian Cinema Days to be held in Bishkek
Popular
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
Winter Olympics: Kazakh figure skater wins historic gold Winter Olympics: Kazakh figure skater wins historic gold
Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan
18 February, Wednesday
11:07
Most Muslim countries declare February 19 as first day of Ramadan Most Muslim countries declare February 19 as first day...
10:27
Kyrgyzstan to introduce one-year provisional licenses for new drivers
10:20
Cold water supply to be suspended in two residential areas of Bishkek
10:15
EU pushes to ban export of machine tools to Kyrgyzstan — Bloomberg
10:08
Two poachers with illegal firearms detained in Chui region