Head of Kyrgyzstan states need to revive Kyrgyz film industry

The time has come for a true revival of the Kyrgyz film industry, President Sadyr Japarov stated today at the People’s Kurultai.

According to him, it is necessary to create the necessary conditions for the production of high-quality and competitive films—from modernizing film studios and supporting domestic directors, screenwriters, and actors to attracting private investment, modern technology, and international partners.

«We need to breathe new life into domestic cinema so that our films can once again be featured at international festivals, so that the history of the Kyrgyz people can be shown on the big screen and become the pride and cultural heritage of our country.

Alongside cinema, a wide range of national arts is also developing dynamically: new theater productions, contemporary painting, documentaries, national folklore, orchestral performances, and youth cultural initiatives. Our goal is to ensure Kyrgyz art has a worthy place on world stages and festivals,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

Today, young people, he noted, are seeking opportunities for self-expression in music, theater, film, literature, photography, digital art, video production, and blogging.

«The state will support their ideas, initiatives, creative laboratories, studios, competitions, and international programs. Our task is to create conditions for the development of every talent and prevent it from remaining unrealized due to a lack of resources or infrastructure,» Sadyr Japarov added.

He added that Kyrgyzstan will strengthen international cultural cooperation.

«As an active participant in the global dialogue of civilizations, Kyrgyzstan should widely present its culture on international platforms, receive foreign artists, implement joint projects, and adequately promote its national identity beyond its borders. Culture is not an auxiliary sector, but the heart of the country.

It is this culture that defines the value system we pass on to future generations, Kyrgyzstan’s image in the eyes of the global community, and the spiritual resilience of society in times of change. A developed culture has the power to unite people far more strongly than any political slogans. Today, Kyrgyzstan is entering a period of large-scale cultural renewal. The state is focusing not on individual elements, but on the entire cultural ecosystem. We are consistently promoting a comprehensive development policy—from preserving historical heritage to supporting contemporary creativity.

We are intensifying efforts to restore and modernize theaters, museums, cultural centers, ethnographic centers, and libraries. Investments will be directed toward ensuring that every citizen—from Batken to Naryn—has equal access to art, education, and cultural development. Funding will be provided to both capital institutions and cultural sites in the regions,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

He said that intangible cultural heritage—traditional music, folk crafts, oral traditions, and unique national customs—is a separate priority area of ​​support.

«All of this creates a strong bond between generations, defines our identity, and shapes the characteristics that distinguish us from other nations. Culture shouldn’t limit itself to preserving the past—it must boldly shape the future,» Sadyr Japarov said.