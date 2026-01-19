14:51
Kyrgyzstan to tighten requirements for domestic film production

Requirements for domestic film production in Kyrgyzstan will be tightened. It was announced at a meeting of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development, Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy Marat Tagaev, domestic cinema is actively developing.

«However, today, each studio decides for itself which films to produce, and the script is approved only by the Artistic Council. Now, an Artistic and Expert Council has been created under the Department of Cinematography, which will determine which films are to be produced. Regarding the general regulation of cinematography, a National Cinematography Council has been established, which will be overseen by the Deputy Cabinet Chairman. Also, Kyrgyzfilm, Kyrgyzserial, and the Department of Cinematography have developed relevant regulations that will help tighten the quality requirements for film production,» he added.

The official noted that, until 2020, approximately 100 million soms were allocated to the film industry, while in 2025-2026, this figure has already reached 1 billion. «The figures have increased tenfold. There is great interest in film production in the country, but now there is also a question about their quality,» he emphasized.

Marat Tagaev also noted that there are 37 cinemas in the Kyrgyz Republic. «In 2024, we leased 20 cinemas. Currently, 10 are under the Department of Cinematography. We are ready to lease them out as well if an investor is found,» he said.
