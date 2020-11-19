22-year-old pedophile extradited from Russia to Kyrgyzstan

A 22-year-old Kyrgyzstani, who is wanted by Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies, was extradited from Saratov Oblast of Russia. Regional Prosecutor’s Office reports.

The guy was detained in January while passing border control in Ozinsky district. He is accused of committing violent acts against a minor in Kyrgyzstan in 2015.

Extradition check found out that the young man had not obtained Russian citizenship. His actions are punishable under Russian criminal law.

There are no obstacles to his extradition provided for by international treaties and the legislation of the Russian Federation. The bodies of the Federal Penitentiary Service organized transfer of the man to law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic.