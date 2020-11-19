13:05
USD 84.77
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.12
English

22-year-old pedophile extradited from Russia to Kyrgyzstan

A 22-year-old Kyrgyzstani, who is wanted by Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies, was extradited from Saratov Oblast of Russia. Regional Prosecutor’s Office reports.

The guy was detained in January while passing border control in Ozinsky district. He is accused of committing violent acts against a minor in Kyrgyzstan in 2015.

Extradition check found out that the young man had not obtained Russian citizenship. His actions are punishable under Russian criminal law.

There are no obstacles to his extradition provided for by international treaties and the legislation of the Russian Federation. The bodies of the Federal Penitentiary Service organized transfer of the man to law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/173663/
views: 99
Print
Related
Russia opens borders for additional foreign workers
Mass brawl in Moscow: Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan convicted
Migrants in Russia to get free medical care in case of infection with COVID-19
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 12 months in prison in Russia for Kamaz theft
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan to be tested for HIV, COVID-19 for free in Russia
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev meets with migrants in Moscow
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia tells details of murder of taxi driver
Outflow of migrants leads to shortage of couriers, taxi drivers in Russia
Moscow blogger helps homeless Kyrgyzstani return to homeland
Russia simplifies acquisition of citizenship by foreigners with Russian children
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
19 November, Thursday
12:31
Hospital for 200 patients built in Batken region at expense of Uzbekistan Hospital for 200 patients built in Batken region at ex...
12:23
22-year-old pedophile extradited from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
12:14
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning
11:58
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan renders assistance to hospitals in Bishkek
11:49
Germany donates equipment for treatment of patients with COVID-19