Body of Kyrgyzstani found in Novosibirsk: MFA’s comment

The body of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was found in Novosibirsk, Russia, social media users reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan (MFA) commented on the incident.

According to the ministry’s press service, the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Novosibirsk immediately took appropriate measures to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Staff quickly traveled to the pathology department of the Novosibirsk Regional Clinical Hospital, where they, together with relatives, conducted identification. As a result, it was determined that the deceased was a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, N.A., born in 1997, a native of Kara-Suu district of Osh region.

The Consulate General is providing the necessary assistance to the relatives of the deceased in obtaining the necessary documents to return the body to his homeland.

The Ministry and the Kyrgyzstan’s mission abroad continue to monitor this matter and are in contact with the relevant authorities of the Russian Federation, as well as the relatives of the deceased.

The cause of death of the compatriot is not disclosed.