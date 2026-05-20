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33-year-old Kyrgyzstani brutally killed in Moscow

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Moscow is investigating the brutal murder of a 33-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan Aigerim. Relatives discovered the woman’s body, bearing signs of violent death, inside a sofa in a rented apartment on Lyublinskaya Street, Russian media reported.

The woman worked as a cleaner at a Moscow hospital and rented a two-room apartment with two compatriots. She stopped communicating on May 8. CCTV cameras recorded her entering her apartment building around 9 p.m. and then vanishing without a trace.

The missing woman’s sister visited the apartment on May 12. One of the tenants was at home at the time. The relative inspected the premises but did not notice anything suspicious.

The family returned to the apartment on May 18. During the inspection, relatives found the body in the linen drawer of the sofa. The perpetrators wrapped the victim in plastic bags and taped them. Forensic experts found a slash wound to the neck and injuries to the hands. These injuries strongly suggest that the woman desperately defended herself from her attackers.

Police recovered three knives (two of which were found to have blood on them), scissors, rolls of tape, and bedding from the crime scene.

Law enforcement immediately detained the victim’s 31-year-old neighbor. The second tenant, a 30-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, hastily left the apartment between May 11 and 12. According to preliminary investigation data, he fled to Kazakhstan.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (murder) and continue to investigate all the circumstances of the tragedy.
link: https://24.kg/english/374598/
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