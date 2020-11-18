15:40
USD 84.80
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.11
English

Cinemas to resume work on November 19 in Kyrgyzstan

Cinemas will resume their work tomorrow in Kyrgyzstan. Sources at the Republican Emergency Response Center for Combating Coronavirus confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the decision was made at its meeting. However, there is no official order yet.

The center will allegedly send documents permitting opening of cinemas to the Bishkek City Hall today afternoon.

It is assumed that visitors will be seated in cinemas with observance of social distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Cinemas were one of the first facilities, which voluntarily closed due to the spread of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. They have not been working for eight and a half months, and for the last two months they have been living with the hope that the authorities will allow them to resume their activities.
link: https://24.kg/english/173530/
views: 102
Print
Related
Cinema business of Kyrgyzstan demands to open cinemas
Culture Minister of Kyrgyzstan offers Government to resume work of cinemas
Renovated Kyrgyzstan cinema to open in Moscow by the end of 2020
Two Kyrgyz films - winners of CIS International Film School
Mar Baydzhiev to be awarded for outstanding contribution to national cinema
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
18 November, Wednesday
15:26
Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzs...
15:14
New draft Constitution causes concern of Kyrgyzstan's clergy
14:57
Cinemas to resume work on November 19 in Kyrgyzstan
14:46
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 55.5 million people globally
14:23
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state