Cinemas to resume work on November 19 in Kyrgyzstan

Cinemas will resume their work tomorrow in Kyrgyzstan. Sources at the Republican Emergency Response Center for Combating Coronavirus confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the decision was made at its meeting. However, there is no official order yet.

The center will allegedly send documents permitting opening of cinemas to the Bishkek City Hall today afternoon.

It is assumed that visitors will be seated in cinemas with observance of social distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Cinemas were one of the first facilities, which voluntarily closed due to the spread of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. They have not been working for eight and a half months, and for the last two months they have been living with the hope that the authorities will allow them to resume their activities.