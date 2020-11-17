13:42
Over 297,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against influenza

To date, 297,102 people have been vaccinated against influenza in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a press conference.

According to him, 6,750 Kyrgyzstanis were vaccinated on a paid basis at private medical centers.

«We also plan that another batch of the vaccines — 550,000 doses will arrive in Kyrgyzstan by November 25,» the official said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev also touched upon the issue of compensation payments to health workers, who fell ill while working during the coronavirus pandemic. As of today, 479 medical workers have received 200,000 soms each.
