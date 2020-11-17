Drunk man stabs bystander in Belovodskoye village

Employees of the Department of Internal Affairs of Moskovsky district detained a 38-year-old native of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan, who stabbed a bystander in the center of Belovodskoye village. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The incident took place on November 13.

«According to the investigation, on that day the 38-year-old suspect, being drunk, stopped a bystander near a store in the center of Belovodskoye village and demanded money from him. Having received a rude refusal, he stabbed the 48-year-old local resident and then disappeared. The victim was hospitalized in a territorial hospital, where he died without regaining consciousness three days later,» the police said.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of the incident. The suspect was detained and taken into custody by a court decision.