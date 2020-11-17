Friends of Azerbaijan Club opens in Kyrgyzstan

A Club of Friends of Azerbaijan has appeared in Kyrgyzstan. At the founding conference dedicated to creation of this public association, the participants — representatives of the Kyrgyz intelligentsia — adopted a resolution.

Сreation of the Club was initiated by the son of the national writer of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aitmatov, Askar Aitmatov.

In his speech, he told about the special connection with Azerbaijan.

«As a son, I am proud that this fraternal country loves and respects my father’s work very much and consider him theirs. In his turn, my father was also in love with Azerbaijan, where he had many friends, he often visited the country. He was also connected with Azerbaijan by a great friendship with the national leader Heydar Aliyev. I inherited this warm attitude towards the Azerbaijani people from my father. It all started when he took me with him on one of his business trips to Baku. I was a schoolboy then, and this big city was the first after Frunze that I saw. I remember how it delighted me. So much that I managed to climb to the top of the famous high landmark twice — the Maiden’s Tower,» Askar Aitmatov shared his memories and added that the Azerbaijani government awarded Chingiz Aitmatov with the Order of Friendship. It was handed over by the President Ilham Aliyev.

The participants unanimously elected Askar Aitmatov as the Chairman of the Club of Friends of Azerbaijan, and Giyas Khalilov and CEC member Kairat Osmonaliev as Vice Chairmen. They also adopted a resolution and expressed their hope that a similar public association would be created in Azerbaijan.