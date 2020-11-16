Universities of Kyrgyzstan to teach some subjects offline

The Ministry of Education has created a working group that will determine which subjects can be taught online and which subjects need to be taught in traditional form. Press service of the ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

The Minister of Education and Science Almazbek Beishenaliev gave order on its creation at a meeting with rectors of universities.

The ministry noted that even before the start of the academic year, action algorithms were developed for organizations of primary, secondary and higher vocational education.

They included three scenarios for teaching students of professional lyceums, colleges and universities: online format (implemented since September 1, 2020), use of distance technologies in conjunction with an offline form, and resumption of study in the traditional form.

The last, as the ministry noted, is possible after stabilization of the epidemiological situation for the organization of education completely in the traditional form. At the same time, «inlet filters» with mandatory temperature measurement should also be organized, daily sanitization of classrooms should be ensured, conditions for observance of personal hygiene by students and teachers should be created.

«As the second option, the ministry proposed, depending on the epidemiological situation in a particular region, to determine universities and colleges that would work in the traditional format and also to allow certain educational institutions to conduct part of the classes offline with mandatory compliance with sanitary standards (for example, two days a week classes are held traditionally, three days a week — online),» the ministry noted.

At the meeting with the rectors, Almazbek Beishenaliev, according to the second scenario of the algorithm, instructed to create a special working group that would determine which subjects can be taught online and which — offline. The working group should develop an algorithm and submit it to the ministry within a week.