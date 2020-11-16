Member of organized crime group arrested for robbery

A 28-year-old member of an organized crime group wanted for robbery was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The detainee is suspected of robbery with the use of weapons of one of the private entrepreneurs in Issyk-Ata district. He has been wanted since January 2020.

«Repeatedly convicted 28-year-old T.A. is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of an organized crime group nicknamed BTR (armored personnel carrier). He was detained the day before on one of the streets in Bishkek with the assistance of officers of the special operations detachment,» the statement says.

The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district. Investigation into the robbery continues.