14:34
USD 84.80
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.10
English

Member of organized crime group arrested for robbery

A 28-year-old member of an organized crime group wanted for robbery was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The detainee is suspected of robbery with the use of weapons of one of the private entrepreneurs in Issyk-Ata district. He has been wanted since January 2020.

«Repeatedly convicted 28-year-old T.A. is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of an organized crime group nicknamed BTR (armored personnel carrier). He was detained the day before on one of the streets in Bishkek with the assistance of officers of the special operations detachment,» the statement says.

The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district. Investigation into the robbery continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/173199/
views: 44
Print
Related
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
Son of high-ranking official suspected of vehicle robbery in Kant
Two men beat and rob local resident in Osh city
Suspects of Keremet Bank robbery arrested in Bishkek
Bank robberies become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan
Unknown persons rob bank in Bishkek
Robbery suspects arrested in Bishkek
Suspect in murder of crime boss Limonti placed in detention center
Organized crime group member killed in Naryn
Member of organized crime group arrested in Bishkek
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia
16 November, Monday
14:23
Member of organized crime group arrested for robbery Member of organized crime group arrested for robbery
14:05
Elvira Surabaldieva bans three officials from trip to Turkey
13:47
Brother of Deputy Interior Minister Suyun Omurzakov placed in detention facility
13:39
Stalbek Sharsheev appointed new director of Civil Aviation Agency
13:22
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 54.3 million people globally