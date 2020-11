Water supply of microdistricts in Jalal-Abad city is suspended. Press secretary of the City Hall Azamat Jeenbekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, water supply line broke down today. In this regard, there is no water in Sputnik and Kok-Art microdistricts.

«Water was turned off in the microdistricts this morning as a breakdown occurred. It will be turned on after the problem is fixed. We ask the townspeople to take it with understanding,» he said.