Members of trade unions hold rally in Bishkek

Members of the Federation of Trade Unions hold rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

According to the Chairman of Builders’ Trade Union Eldiyar Karachalov, protesters are against the amendments to the law on Trade Unions. It is currently considered by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

«This bill is anti-constitutional. In fact, it encroaches on the dissolution of trade unions and freedom of association. In particular, the bill prohibits people under 35 and over 65 from being a member of the Council of the Federation of Trade Unions. I am a member of the Builders’ Trade Union and I am 32 years old. It turns out that under this law I am prohibited from being a member of the trade union,» Eldiyar Karachalov said.

He added that criminal cases were opened against members of trade unions, allegedly for raider seizure.

The protesters intend to hand over a letter to the Government’s Office with a request to receive trade unions’ members. If the protesters are not received, they will hold another protest with an even larger number of people. There are about 100 people near the Government House.