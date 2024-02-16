12:02
Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan elects new managers

The Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan held an extraordinary XXVI Congress. The press service of the Federation reported.

Election of the management of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan took place at the Congress. Jumadilde uulu Muradil was elected its Chairman, Salamat Boenov — First Deputy, Tursunbek uulu Erbol and Omurbek Sharshenaliev were elected as Deputy Chairmen.

The working bodies of the Federation have been formed — the Council of the Federation and the Audit Commission.

Previously, Jumadilde uulu Muradil was Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and Deputy Chairman of the State Property Management Fund.
