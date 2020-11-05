11:15
EEC extends anti-dumping duties on bulldozers from China

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has extended the anti-dumping measure against tracked bulldozers from China with a capacity of up to 250 horsepower until July 2021. Press service of the EEC reported.

The current measure was supposed to expire on December 11, 2020. But the EEC Internal Market Protection Department received a statement on conducting a repeated anti-dumping investigation. The information presented in the documents made it possible to draw preliminary conclusions about the possibility of continuing dumping imports, as well as causing damage to the economy of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in case of termination of the measure.

Based on the results of consideration of the application on July 30 this year, a re-investigation was started.

«Taking into account the expiration date of the anti-dumping duty, and also considering that the repeated anti-dumping investigation should be completed within 12 months, it was decided to extend the measure until July 29, 2021, inclusive,» the EEC stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/172008/
views: 123
