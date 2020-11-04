EEC to work out proposal of Kyrgyzstan on financing catching-up economies

Proposal of Kyrgyzstan on the introduction of mechanisms and programs for targeted financing of the catching-up economies of the EAEU within the framework of existing development institutions will be worked out. Such an order was given by the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The work will be conducted by the EEC Board together with the governments of the states of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD).

Earlier, the Kyrgyz Republic additionally submitted proposals on creation of a new institution for the development of the EAEU in addition to the draft strategic directions for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025. In addition, the republic proposed to introduce mechanisms and programs of targeted financing for the development of catching-up economies of the EAEU regions within the framework of existing development institutions.

«To study these initiatives, a special working group was also created headed by the Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics Sergei Glazyev. The parties jointly prepared a draft concept for the establishment of the EAEU development and support institution. The working group will include representatives of the EDB and EFSD. The results of this work will be presented to the EEC Council,» the EDB said.