17:28
Supporters of Kursan Asanov gather at SCNS building in Bishkek

Another rally began in Bishkek, the sixth in a row for today. Supporters of the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov gathered near the building of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

There are about 100 people. They intend to march to the Old Square in order to continue the rally at the Government House.

«We demand to release Asanov, since he is not to blame for what he is accused of. If the investigation has facts indicating his guilt, then let them voice them,» one of the rally participants said.

The Bishkek City Court remanded Kursan Asanov in custody in the SCNS pre-trial detention center for a period of two months on October 29. The former deputy minister was detained after the riots on Ala-Too square on October 9. He, like the rest of the defendants in the case, is accused of staging riots.

Almazbek Atambayev, Farid Niyazov, Kanat Sagymbaev and Temirlan Sultanbekov are also involved in the case. All of them, except for Sultanbekov, who was placed under house arrest, are currently in custody.
