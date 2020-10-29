20:22
Bishkek City Court remands Kursan Asanov in custody

The Bishkek City Court remanded the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov in custody at the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the judicial board also upheld the decision that the detention was lawful and reasonable.

Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova noted that the investigators indicated that Kursan Asanov was detained at the crime scene for staging mass riots. But the lawyer believes that the accusation is unfounded.

«If Kursan Asanov is guilty of staging the riots on October 5-6, then all the leaders of 13 parties who were on Ala-Too square should be imprisoned. The notice of suspicion indicates that my client has been detained at the crime scene. However, these accusations are vicious. That night Kursan Asanov was not at the rally, he was at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and coordinated the work of the police,» Taalaigul Toktakunova said.

After the riots on Ala-Too square, the State Committee for National Security detained the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. He is accused of staging mass riots, but he has not yet been chosen a preventive measure. The court chose a preventive measure for the rest of the defendants in the case, in particular Farid Niyazov, Kanat Sagymbayev and Kursan Asanov. They are all in custody for two months. Temirlan Sultanbekov was placed under house arrest.
