Investigative Journalism Foundation admitted to Global Journalism Network

The Investigative Journalism Foundation of Kyrgyzstan has become a member of the GIJN — the Global Investigative Journalism Network. The Foundation reported.

The Global Investigative Journalism Network brings together 184 non-governmental organizations that support and develop investigative journalism. GIJN members work in 77 countries around the world.

The Investigative Journalism Foundation in Kyrgyzstan was established on September 14, 2018 in memory of Azattyk journalist Ulanbek Egizbaev. The goal of the Foundation is to develop investigative journalism in the country, to support the initiatives of media workers aimed at detecting corruption and illegal phenomena in society.

In addition, the Foundation established the Ulanbek Egizbaev Prize, which is awarded annually for achievements in the field of investigative journalism. Its presentation is held annually on February 12 — on the birthday of Ulanbek Egizbaev.
