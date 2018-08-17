Cause of death of journalist Ulan Egizbaev - drowning

The cause of death of journalist of Azattyk radio Ulan Egizbaev is drowning. The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

Forensic experts completed the study of the causes that led to the death of Ulan Egizbaev.

Their conclusion indicates only one cause of death — drowning. Traces of a poisonous substance were not found in the stomach of Ulan Egizbaev, traces on the legs of the journalist, which aroused questions from eyewitnesses, appeared after his death.

Ulan Egizbaev had a rest in Akun resort, located in Kara-Oi village. He drowned on July 22.

Many civil activists and human rights activists publicly questioned the journalist’s drowning. They called on the Interior Ministry to conduct a thorough investigation into his death.