Investigation into death of journalist Ulanbek Egizbaev completed

Investigation of the criminal case on the death of a journalist Ulanbek Egizbaev was completed. The materials were received by the prosecutor’s office of Issyk-Kul region for further sending to court. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, charges were brought against two employees of Akun resort administration under the article: Production or sale of goods, performance of work, or provision of services that do not meet safety requirements of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not voiced the names of the defendants, referring to the interests of the investigation.

During the investigation, no signs of a violent death of the journalist were found, so the case was opened against the resort for violation of safety regulations. By the way, ten days before the tragedy, experts from the Emergency Situations Ministry visited the resort. They pointed out the shortcomings and demanded to eliminate them, but the managers of Akun ignored the recommendation.

Ulan Egizbaev rested in Akun resort in Kara-Oi village. He drowned on July 22.

Many civil and human rights activists doubted that the journalist had drowned. They called on the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to conduct a thorough investigation. However, the examination found out that the cause of death of the journalist was drowning.