Ulan Egizbaev’s Award presented in Kyrgyzstan

The Investigative Journalism Foundation announced winners of the second contest for the annual award named after Ulan Egizbaev for the best journalistic investigation.

By the decision of the Supervisory Board, three media outlets — Azattyk, OCCRP and Kloop.kg — won the main prize of the competition for a series of joint investigations into corruption schemes that were implemented through the Customs structures.

The second place was awarded to Kloop.kg for investigation into illegal allocation of land in the Ataturk park in Bishkek. Bolot Temirov, Editor-in-Chief of the Factchek website, took the third place for an investigation into the expensive purchases of the wife of the former deputy of the Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov.

Special prizes were awarded to journalists Abdylda Temirberdiev — for an investigation into the export of gold from the country and Marat Akimbek uulu — for an investigation into schemes in issue of mortgage in Osh city.

Recall, Ulan Egizbaev accidentally drowned.

The Investigative Journalism Foundation was created in tribute to him, which in its turn established the award for the best journalistic investigation named after Ulanbek Egizbaev.
