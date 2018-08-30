18:35
Journalist Ulanbek Egizbaev posthumously awarded Erdik medal

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on awarding Erdik medal to Ulanbek Egizbaev (posthumously). The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The journalist of Azattyk Media was awarded «for providing significant support in implementation of the state policy on combating corruption in Kyrgyzstan, a significant contribution to strengthening statehood and an active civic position.»

Ulanbek Egizbaev drowned on July 22 during a rest in Akun resort, located in Kara-Oi village.
