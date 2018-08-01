15:36
Prosecutor General asked to take investigation of Egizbaev’s death under control

The human rights movement Bir Duino — Kyrgyzstan asks the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov to take the investigation into the death of journalist Ulan Egizbaev under control. Its head Tolekan Ismailova told today at a press conference.

According to her, the civil community does not believe that Ulan Egizbaev drowned.

«We do not believe the results of the examination. Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev should voice the real reasons of the death of the journalist. The Prosecutor General of the country must take all journalistic investigations of Ulan Egizbaev under control. We are going to keep a close watch on this case,» Tolekan Ismailova said.

Ulan Egizbaev died on July 22. Preliminary examination showed that the journalist drowned.
