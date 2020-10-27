Allocation of €6 million by EU for digitalization in Kyrgyzstan postponed

«As for budget support, the planned allocation of 6 million euros in 2019 for digitalization has been postponed for the period after the parliamentary elections next year,» the European Union Delegation to Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency.

To date, the previously launched and currently being implemented EU programs in the Kyrgyz Republic continue, since they are considered important for the well-being of the population. They mainly involve the spheres of education and health care, providing citizens with access to drinking water and sewage systems.

«Regarding the new multi-year cooperation program between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan for 2021-2027, its discussion and development will be conducted with the new composition of the government, which will be formed after the parliamentary elections,» the EU stressed.