Officials again ask to withdraw Kyrgyzstan’s airlines from EU black list

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with Vice President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

Bakyt Torobaev raised the issues of withdrawal of Kyrgyz airlines from the EU flight safety list and simplification of visa regime for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. He proposed to establish cooperation on the development of deposits of rare earth and other critically important metals.

The Kyrgyz side also proposed to consider the possibility of exchanging Kyrgyzstan’s external debt for green projects.

Josep Borrell noted the growing role of Central Asia in the world and confirmed the intentions of the EU to strengthen ties and cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in all areas of mutual interest.