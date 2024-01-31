11:27
USD 89.32
EUR 96.66
RUB 1.00
English

Officials again ask to withdraw Kyrgyzstan’s airlines from EU black list

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with Vice President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

Bakyt Torobaev raised the issues of withdrawal of Kyrgyz airlines from the EU flight safety list and simplification of visa regime for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. He proposed to establish cooperation on the development of deposits of rare earth and other critically important metals.

The Kyrgyz side also proposed to consider the possibility of exchanging Kyrgyzstan’s external debt for green projects.

Josep Borrell noted the growing role of Central Asia in the world and confirmed the intentions of the EU to strengthen ties and cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in all areas of mutual interest.
link: https://24.kg/english/285456/
views: 132
Print
Related
European Investment Bank ready to finance projects in Kyrgyzstan
Investments in Central Asia are political in nature - Josep Borrell
Diplomatic missions of EU countries make statement on media situation in KR
EU provides Kyrgyzstan with list of goods imports of which is closely monitored
Visit of Vice-President of European Commission: Main focus - investment forum
European Commission Vice-President expresses concern about media freedom in KR
Vice-President of European Commission Margaritis Shinas to visit Kyrgyzstan
EU allocates €3 million to Kyrgyzstan for digital transformation
Akylbek Japarov meets with delegation of European Parliament
EU imposes sanctions against Putin's niece and Medvedev's son
Popular
Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week
Kyrgyzstanis refuse vaccinations more often Kyrgyzstanis refuse vaccinations more often
Kara-Suu market will be transferred to state ownership - Kamchybek Tashiev Kara-Suu market will be transferred to state ownership - Kamchybek Tashiev
All flights delayed at Osh airport due to fog All flights delayed at Osh airport due to fog
31 January, Wednesday
11:03
Kyrgyzstan ranked 141st in Corruption Perceptions Index 2023 Kyrgyzstan ranked 141st in Corruption Perceptions Index...
10:24
Officials again ask to withdraw Kyrgyzstan’s airlines from EU black list
10:13
Video cameras installed in all residential institutions of Labor Ministry
10:00
Preschool educational institution of SCNS opened in Bishkek
09:29
Territorial reform: Number of local councils to be almost halved
30 January, Tuesday
18:09
Kyrgyzstanis win bronze medals at wrestling tournament in Russia
17:13
European Investment Bank ready to finance projects in Kyrgyzstan
17:04
Moratorium on land plots for gas stations in center of Bishkek to be extended