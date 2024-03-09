Sanarip Insan project completed in Kyrgyzstan, results announced

Sanarip Insan summed up the results of the two-year project. The company’s press service reported.

Sanarip Insan is a project to promote equal economic opportunities and resilience of youth and women in rural regions of Kyrgyzstan to improve economic well-being through training in digital platforms and improving digital literacy.

The result of the project was the improvement of indicators of youth protection under the Sustainable Development Goals and the protection of human rights.

Digital tourism and e-commerce were the main components of the project. As part of it, two-day courses were held in all seven regions of Kyrgyzstan, 500 people were trained, who were able to create 356 jobs — 11 times more than planned.

To improve the digital literacy of the population, the project, in partnership with GSMA Foundation, translated MISTT mobile literacy training guide into Russian and Kyrgyz. Videos about the benefits of using digital platforms were shown on national and regional television channels with a total reach of 4 million viewers.

To improve computer literacy, one of the digital competency frameworks, Microsoft Digital Literacy, was fully adapted and voiced in the Kyrgyz language. About 100 video materials and the same number of presentation materials for teachers are now available in the Kyrgyz language.

Sanarip Insan took the first step in the accessibility of programming languages in the Kyrgyz language — it translated the Python programming language.

One of the main achievements of the project was a startup competition for youth with a total prize fund of 2.7 million soms. Ten digital startups from all regions of the country received support. At least 255 jobs were created.