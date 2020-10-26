Sadyr Japarov intends to run for presidency

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will run for presidency. He announced this during a working trip to Kochkor district.

According to him, he will step down as acting head of state in early December to take part in the presidential elections.

«I will run along with others. If people elect me, I will be president, if not, then no,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) set early presidential elections for January 10, 2021. This decision is not contested. However, another decision of CEC on holding repeat parliamentary election caused disputes. The court canceled it.

The law adopted by the Parliament provides for suspension of Articles 38 and 63 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which regulate the procedure for holding repeat parliamentary elections until the end of the constitutional reform. The dates for the elections will be set after implementation of the constitutional reform in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, but no later than June 1, 2021.

The specified law of the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force from the moment of its official publication and is valid until the completion of the constitutional reform.

Sadyr Japarov said that the elections of deputies of the Parliament will be held until March 2021. Later he stated that parliamentary elections would not take place in the first half of 2021.