Nariman Tyuleev is on working trip to Moscow

Acting Mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev is on a working trip to Moscow. He himself informed 24.kg news agency.

He clarified that his letter of resignation has not yet been accepted. Recall, Nariman Tyuleev wrote a letter of resignation addressed to the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov on October 22. However, it is not signed.

«I am in Moscow. Today we have several meetings with pharmaceutical companies, we will negotiate the supply of medicines and medical equipment. I plan to visit several hospitals, learn from the experience of treating coronavirus infection and visit the Gorky Automobile Plant to resolve the issue of supply of buses,» Nariman Tyuleev said.

An unauthorized rally was once again held near the Bishkek City Hall. About 100 people demanded resignation of Nariman Tyuleev.

The acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov accepted resignation of mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov. The post of the head of the capital is still vacant. However, unknown persons, allegedly Sadyr Japarov’s supporters, claim the post. Some Torokhan Zhunusbekov is among them.

Aziz Surakmatov resigned. Prior to that, he appointed ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev to the post of the First Vice Mayor. By law, he should serve as mayor until the election of a new one.

The mayor of Bishkek is elected by the City Council. Faction and majority coalition as well as the prime minister can nominate candidates.

It should be noted that the elections of the mayor of Bishkek will not be held yet, because elections of the mayor are not held six months before the end of the term of office of the City Council. Such a norm is stipulated in the Law on the Status of the Capital. The Bishkek City Council is to be re-elected in April 2021.