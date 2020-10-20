Nariman Tyuleev appointed First Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Nariman Tyuleev has been appointed the First Vice Mayor of Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The relevant order was signed by the Mayor Aziz Surakmatov. Previously, this position was held by Almaz Baketaev, who was appointed the Vice Mayor for Housing and Communal Services. Alimbek Abdyldaev became an Advisor to the Mayor.

Nariman Tyuleev was mayor of Bishkek in 2008-2010. In 2013, he was sentenced by courts of all instances to 11 years in prison. He was found guilty of corruption. The ex-mayor was also charged with fraud with land plots. Nariman Tyuleev was granted amnesty in 2016.

Nariman Tyuleev himself told 24.kg news agency that by the decision of the Leninsky District Court his criminal record was removed in August 2020.