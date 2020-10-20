17:46
USD 81.80
EUR 96.03
RUB 1.05
English

Nariman Tyuleev appointed First Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Nariman Tyuleev has been appointed the First Vice Mayor of Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The relevant order was signed by the Mayor Aziz Surakmatov. Previously, this position was held by Almaz Baketaev, who was appointed the Vice Mayor for Housing and Communal Services. Alimbek Abdyldaev became an Advisor to the Mayor.

Nariman Tyuleev was mayor of Bishkek in 2008-2010. In 2013, he was sentenced by courts of all instances to 11 years in prison. He was found guilty of corruption. The ex-mayor was also charged with fraud with land plots. Nariman Tyuleev was granted amnesty in 2016.

Nariman Tyuleev himself told 24.kg news agency that by the decision of the Leninsky District Court his criminal record was removed in August 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/170031/
views: 10
Print
Related
Employee of City Administration, who sold Nariman Tyuleev’s apartments, arrested
Nariman Tyuleev ready to come for questioning on demand
Criminal case initiated against ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev
Ex- Bishkek mayor Nariman Tyuleev summoned for questioning
Eviction of former Nariman Tyuleev’s spouse suspended
House of former wife of Nariman Tyuleev seized
Nariman Tyuleev believes that SapatCom seized illegally
Popular
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan
20 October, Tuesday
17:41
Nariman Tyuleev appointed First Vice Mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev appointed First Vice Mayor of Bishkek
14:35
Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off in November
14:29
Founder of Aknet company placed in detention center 1 in Bishkek
14:14
Ruslan Kazakbaev, Peter Burian discuss relations between Kyrgyzstan and EU
13:00
Semetei hospital could be opened next week