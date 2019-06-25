Ex- Bishkek mayor Nariman Tyuleev summoned for questioning

Ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev was summoned for questioning within the case of Almazbek Atambayev. His daughter Nazgul Tyuleeva posted on Twitter.

Начали приглашать по делу Атамбаева на допрос, сегодня отец приглашён. https://t.co/vl58gRbxgJ — Nazgul Tuleeva (@nntuleeva) June 24, 2019

According to her, Nariman Tyuleev was summoned for interrogation the day before.

The Prosecutor General’s Office did not confirm, but did not refute the fact of interrogation.

Last Thursday, on June 20, the Parliament sent the conclusion of a special commission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against the former head of state. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that it begun consideration of the conclusion the day before.