Nariman Tyuleev gives up position of acting mayor of Bishkek

Nariman Tyuleev gave up the position of acting Mayor of Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

He wrote a corresponding statement addressed to the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov. In particular, Nariman Tyuleev noted that he made the decision to take the place of the First Vice Mayor after much persuasion from the former mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov.

«But I didn’t even have time to get into the swing of the work and accept the reports, when a dirty struggle of various groups and dubious personalities unfolded around the mayor’s position. Some of them even reached the level of assault. I will not deny that the townspeople came to support me. Having no moral right to endanger their lives and realizing that the wave of ochlocracy will not stop before common sense and facts, the acting President and Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov and I decided that I will leave the post of the acting mayor,» Nariman Tyuleev said.

He added that the First Vice Mayor of Bishkek Almaz Baketaev would fulfill the duties of the acting Mayor.

Aziz Surakmatov resigned. Prior to that, he appointed ex-mayor Nariman Tyuleev to the post of the First Vice Mayor. By law, he must serve as mayor until the election of a new one.

The mayor of Bishkek is elected by the City Council. Faction and majority coalition as well as the prime minister can nominate candidates.

It should be noted that the elections of the mayor of Bishkek will not be held yet, because elections of the mayor are not held six months before the end of the term of office of the City Council. Such a norm is stipulated in the Law on the Status of the Capital. The Bishkek City Council is to be re-elected in April 2021.
