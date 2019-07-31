Criminal case initiated against ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev

A criminal case was initiated against the ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev on the fact of illegal allocation of land.

As Nariman Tyuleev stated to, all the charges against him are frivolous and far-fetched. The former mayor is away.

Letter of the Prosecutor’s Office of Oktyabrsky District of the capital states that «in 2009, citizens U. Sagizbaev, E. Dzhaparov, U. Kolbaev, K. Duishenov, M. Altymyshev and M. Turdakunov received plots of land in private ownership in VIP town Ala-Archa with an area of ​​650 square meters each for the construction of individual houses.» It turned out that Duishenov and Dzhaparov were persons affiliated with Tyuleev, who was the head of the Bishkek City Administration at that time.

The case was initiated on the basis of an investigation conducted by mass media.