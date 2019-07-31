10:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Criminal case initiated against ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev

A criminal case was initiated against the ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev on the fact of illegal allocation of land.

Related news
Nariman Tyuleev questioned at Prosecutor General's Office
As Nariman Tyuleev stated to 24.kg news agency, all the charges against him are frivolous and far-fetched. The former mayor is away.

Letter of the Prosecutor’s Office of Oktyabrsky District of the capital states that «in 2009, citizens U. Sagizbaev, E. Dzhaparov, U. Kolbaev, K. Duishenov, M. Altymyshev and M. Turdakunov received plots of land in private ownership in VIP town Ala-Archa with an area of ​​650 square meters each for the construction of individual houses.» It turned out that Duishenov and Dzhaparov were persons affiliated with Tyuleev, who was the head of the Bishkek City Administration at that time.

The case was initiated on the basis of an investigation conducted by mass media.
link:
views: 40
Print
Related
Ex- Bishkek mayor Nariman Tyuleev summoned for questioning
Eviction of former Nariman Tyuleev’s spouse suspended
House of former wife of Nariman Tyuleev seized
Nariman Tyuleev believes that SapatCom seized illegally
Popular
Tax crimes damage amounts to 1.7 billion soms since beginning of 2019 Tax crimes damage amounts to 1.7 billion soms since beginning of 2019
No written testimony: Atambayev still has to appear for questioning No written testimony: Atambayev still has to appear for questioning
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Cholpon-Ata Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Cholpon-Ata
Measles incidence declines in Kyrgyzstan Measles incidence declines in Kyrgyzstan