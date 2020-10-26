12:52
People with flags gather near City Hall in Bishkek

A crowd of people gathered near the City Hall in Bishkek. Eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency.

According to the staff of the City Hall, people come, holding flags in their hands, there are members of Chon Kazat party among them.

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov accepted the resignation of Aziz Surakmatov. The post of the head of the city is still vacant. However, unknown persons, allegedly Sadyr Japarov’s supporters, claim the post. Some Torokhan Zhunusbekov is among them.

Nariman Tyuleev resigned from the position of acting mayor of Bishkek.

Aziz Surakmatov resigned. Prior to that, he appointed ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev to the post of the First Vice Mayor. By law, he should serve as mayor until the election of a new one. However, it became known today that he had left the post. Almaz Baketaev became the First Vice Mayor of the capital.

The mayor of Bishkek is elected by the City Council. Faction and majority coalition as well as the prime minister can nominate candidates.

It should be noted that the elections of the mayor of Bishkek will not be held yet, because elections of the mayor are not held six months before the end of the term of office of the City Council. Such a norm is stipulated in the Law on the Status of the Capital. The Bishkek City Council is to be re-elected in April 2021.
