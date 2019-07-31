Nariman Tyuleev ready to come for questioning on demand

Former mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev stops his vacation abroad and returns to Bishkek for questioning by an investigator. He told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier it was reported that a criminal case was initiated against him on the allocation of land plots to private ownership in the VIP town Ala-Archa with an area of ​​650 square meters each for the construction of individual houses.

According to him, a journalist from one of the Kyrgyz-language media addressed the prosecutor’s office.

«I am sure this is being done on the order of Almazbek Atambayev. Her statement was registered. The State Committee for National Security began pre-trial proceedings. It is premature to say that a criminal case was opened against me. This is only a check on the statement. Let the investigators check. I am confident in my innocence,» Nariman Tyuleev assured.

He noted that when he was a mayor of Bishkek, land issues were not among his functional responsibilities. «A commission of the City Council dealt with them. It decided to whom and where to allocate land,» said the ex-mayor.

«I myself will go to the interrogation on demand. I will not evade the investigation, I am not Atambayev to hide,» Nariman Tyleev said.